Mrs. Claus takes her revenge in a winter haunted house

MEDFORD, Ore. — If you thought the scariest part of the holidays was your in-laws, you’re going to re-evaluate the Ho-Ho-Horror with Nightmares on the Rogue‘s winter haunted house.

The theme centers around Mrs. Claus. The owners say, she is tired of Santa getting all the credit, so she is taking her revenge with the help of her friends. The Grinch, abominable snowman and other surprise guests can be expected.

For $15 dollars, guests can expect twists and turns, lasers brighter than Rudolf’s nose and other cool special effects. The show is being put for two weekends. This Friday and Saturday, as well as the 17th and 18th.

“We actually added a new tickets called “Monsters Be Gone” where you’ll get a glow stick for your little ones and if they get too scared, they’ll put it out and all the winter monsters have to run away,” said co-owner, Devin Price.

The doors open at 1405 Hilton Road at 7 P.M. and the owners say as long as you get your tickets before 10 P.M. they’ll try to get you through. Not only is this a fun way to celebrate the holidays, it’s also all going to a good cause.

“All of our actors actually raise money for different extracurricular activities they’re involved in, whether it’s sports, drama, other areas. We hired all kid actors and they all just love having here and it’s coming here to big family fun,” said Price.