Threat at Crater High School comes amid U.S. Surgeon General’s ‘youth mental health crisis’ advisory

CENTRAL POINT, Ore — The arrest of a Crater High School student Friday, comes in the middle of a growing concern over youth mental health across the United States.
Central Point Police Department said it arrested a Crater High School student, following an investigation into a tip through the state’s SafeOregon line. Police said a student was in a crowded hallway Thursday, and overheard another student making a potential threat.
The threat prompted increased patrols from the Central Point Police Department Friday. A student was later arrested and charged with disorderly conduct in the first degree.
“We take all threats seriously, and we investigate each one thoroughly,” Captain Scott Logue, Central Point Police Department, told NBC5. “Through that investigation, they were able to determine that the comments made, were of a nature that were alarming.”
