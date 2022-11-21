MSD partners with Rotarians to meet basic needs for students

Posted by Jenna King November 21, 2022

MEDFORD, Ore. —The Medford School District is teaming up with Medford Rogue Rotary to help some students this holiday season.

The two are creating a dedicated space, where students can find basic necessities. It’s called the Tiger Den.

The room at Central Medford High School is filled with food, warm clothes, water bottles, and more.

It was all made possible thanks to $1500 donated by the Rotarians.

“Especially with the longer break, so over a week off for Thanksgiving, a couple of weeks off for winter break, the access to be able to have what they need is pretty awesome, we’ve had students say I have a few extra pairs of jeans but I really need a coat can I trade, so they aren’t taking advantage of it they recognize its value,” said Cass Thonstad, Central High Principal.

The Tiger Den will be open to students all year long.

Jenna King
