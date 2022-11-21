Preventing the spread of Covid over Thanksgiving

Posted by Jenna King November 21, 2022

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —With Thanksgiving around the corner, Jackson County Public Health still warns of the spread of Covid-19.

Travel, spending lots of time indoors, and being around people we don’t usually see can contribute to the spread.

It anticipates an increase in cases after Thanksgiving.

But there are things you can do to slow the spread.

“Test for Covid, probably within 12 hours, certainly around 24 hours of arriving to your friends or family that you’re spending time with, if you’re having symptoms then don’t go, if you’re traveling if you’re going through airports spending time in a car with strangers then wear a mask,” said Dr. Leona O’Keefe, Jackson County Health Officer.

Doctor O’Keefe says the best thing you can do to protect yourself and others is stay up to date on your vaccines.

