Mt Ashland launches campaign to renovate ski lodge

The non-profit relies on donations to keep lift ticket and rental prices low while also keeping up with needed upgrades and expansion. The ski area is launching a $1.4-million dollar fundraising campaign to make major renovations to the ski lodge.
“We have crowding in the lodge, and we have crowding in our rental shop,” general manager Hiram Towle says, “so what we’re looking to do is to renovate the lodge adding some additional square footage, by enclosing two unused decks and gaining about a thousand square feet of space.”
They also want to swap the lockers with the rental area so rentals can be picked up inside the lodge, nearest the bunny slopes.
About $45,000 has been raised so far, but Mt. Ashland needs your help to make it a reality. To see the site plans, or to donate click HERE. If all goes well they hope to begin construction in the spring.