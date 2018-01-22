Mt. Ashland could open before the weekend

ASHLAND, Ore. – Officials at the Mt. Ashland Ski Area hope this week’s weather patterns will bring enough snow to open the slopes to skiers.
On Monday, General Manager Hiram Towle said the snow depth at the lower part of the mountain was about 16 inches.
According to Towle, the upcoming forecast indicates the mountain could see up to 25 additional inches of snow, but that’s on the high side of estimates. The conservative estimate is about 15 inches by Thursday. That will put snow depth on the mountain between 31 and 41 inches.
Towle said for the Mt. Ashland Ski Area to operate, they typically need between 24 and 36 inches of snow on the ground. The level varies due to snow quality.
“We’re going to try for an opening on Thursday or Friday,” Towle said. “We say ‘try’ because we don’t always trust Mother Nature and what she does, but we try to be conservative…”
The day they do open, Towle is encouraging everyone to celebrate by wearing a onesie for “Day Onesie.” Mt. Ashland officials will reward those wearing onesies with a ticket valued at $25.