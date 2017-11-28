Mt. Ashland possibly delays opening

Ashland, Ore.- Due to recent weather conditions, Mt. Ashland will most likely delay its planned opening day of December 9.
“It’s got to be understood that we pick a date based on planning and being ready for the opening, but really at the end of the day, Mother Nature dictates when we actually open,” Hiram Towle, Mt. Ashland general manager said.
Even if the mountain doesn’t open on the 9th it will still host its annual snow stomp party.
