Man sentenced in alleged murder-for-hire plot

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – In February of 2013, Larry Wayne Clark was found beaten to death in his Klamath Falls home. Following an investigation, police determined Mr. Clark’s death was part of a murder-for-hire plot involving his ex-wife.
The Klamath County District Attorney’s Office said Carla Clark divorced Larry Clark in November of 2012. Under the terms of their divorce, Larry was required to maintain a $50,000 life insurance policy with Carla as the primary beneficiary.
After an investigation into Larry’s death, Carla was arrested on a charge of conspiracy to commit murder. Prosecutors said she arranged to pay the couple’s former neighbor, Zane Sterling Skeen, in exchange for Larry. Skeen was arrested on a murder charge in Arizona one month after Larry died.
Carla Clark’s case was dismissed before trial in August 2015 so the D.A.’s office could have more time to investigate her and Skeen’s alleged crimes. The charges against Carla Clark can be re-filed at any time as prosecutors decided Skeen’s trial should take priority.
Skeen’s trial, however, was delayed by extensive motions by the defense, including requests to disqualify the D.A.’s office from the case and to have Skeen evaluated for Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder.
Following years of delays, Skeen pleaded “guilty” to manslaughter in the first degree and assault in the second degree on November 28, 2017. The plea was part of a negotiated agreement before Judge Rodger Isaacson. Skeen was sentenced to 15 years behind bars. With credit for time served, he has about 11 more years left to serve.