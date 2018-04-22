Mt. Ashland season ends, winter enthusiasts make most of last day

MT. ASHLAND, Ore.– It was the final day of the season for the Mt. Ashland Ski Area and plenty of people came out to enjoy the last bit of winter.
While the slopes may have been a little rocky and some of the paths a little worn, the feeling of shredding the snow didn’t change.
For many winter enthusiasts, it was a good day to end on.
“I haven’t gone in a few weeks,” said Jojo Hamers, a snowboarder. “I’m just excited to go up on the mountain.”
Hamers and several of his friends took advantage of their open Sunday and came up to the mountain. Glances at the state of portions of the mountain seemed to dampen the mood but for this group – that was far from the case.
“I’ve been skiing since I was like three or something or four,” said Oliver Dorrell, also a snowboarder. “I just wanted to make sure I could get the last day in.”
As part of an annual tradition for the ski area, the last day of the season is open to everyone so long as they bring at least five cans of food. That food then becomes a free day pass for anyone wanting to get one last run on the mountain.
All of the food is collected by ACCESS, who partnered with the Young Marines from Camp White to sort and divide all of the donations.
“It’s just a way of Mt. Ashland giving back to our community and allowing people who don’t normally get a chance to ski or snowboard to come up and enjoy the day,” said Chris Bosse, a food supervisor for ACCESS.
According to Bosse, within the first couple hours they had already connected more than 500 cans and boxes of food. With a full day ahead of them, there was plenty more to come.
While this season was a bit of a roller coaster for the ski area, many loyal customers will be returning next year for sure.
“Well I’m planning on buying a season pass next year so hoping it kind of turns out,” said Dan Lee, a Medford resident. “It’s amazing, I go up here every year. It’s good. It’s great!”
The season may not have been what many had hoped for but here on this last day it couldn’t have been a more fitting end. With many fingers crossed, residents are hoping that next year’s season will be much better.
For the Mt. Ashland Ski Area, it was not their most successful year but according to officials, they are in good shape, financially, and ready to open again next year.