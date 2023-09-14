Mt. Shasta Police still investigating threats made towards Mt. Shasta HS

MOUNT SHASTA, Calif.– Mount Shasta Police held a press conference Wednesday to discuss its investigation into the credible threats made against Mount Shasta High School.

A 16 year-old was taken into custody Tuesday. Police said there is no further threat to the school.

Mount Shasta Police are continuing to investigate the situation and said more details will be released soon.

Officers were in constant communication with the high school while they were serving the search warrant.

Police Chief Robert Gibson said the police department never had contact with the suspect before he was arrested.

Gibson said they are considering charging the parents of the suspect as well.

“The important part here is that somebody heard something,” Gibson said, “without somebody hearing something and saying something, we might not be here talking about the prevention. So that’s the key part.”

Gibson also said the parents of the suspect were uncooperative and confrontational when police served the search warrant.

Police are searching the student’s phone and at this time, haven’t found any evidence of other students involvement.

Police said they are very grateful for the school allowing them to properly investigate the situation.

According to Gibson, the school wasn’t placed on lockdown because they didn’t have probable cause to make an arrest at the time of the search.

