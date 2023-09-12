Mt. Shasta student taken into custody for threatening school, police say

MT. SHASTA, Calif. – A 16-year-old student was taken into custody for allegedly threatening a school in Northern California.

The Mt. Shasta Police Department said on September 11, officers were notified by Mt. Shasta High School about a student who threatened to commit a school shooting in the future.

Investigators said they determined the threat was credible and subsequently searched the teen student’s home.

During the search, MSPD said officers found evidence that substantiated the threats along with a shotgun, a .308-caliber rifle, and a .22-caliber rifle with nearly 1,000 rounds of .22-caliber ammunition.

The 16-year-old boy was taken into custody and booked in the Siskiyou County Juvenile Hall for making criminal threats against a school.

MSPD said there doesn’t appear to be any further threat towards the school and there are no other people involved.

A statement from Mt. Shasta High School said in part, “We understand incidents like this are concerning for parents, students, and the greater community. We want to assure you that we are doing everything we can to address the situation and keep our schools safe. We continue to work with the Mount Shasta Police Department and thank them for their quick response. Please take this time to encourage your children to report any unusual activity or concerns to Michael Wharton, Superintendent or call the Police Department directly.”

The investigation is ongoing.

