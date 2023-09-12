Suspect arrested for brandishing, shooting gun at campground

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – A man was arrested for shooting a gun while at a Northern California campground.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday afternoon, William Dean Vaught was camping at the R-Ranch in Hornbrook when he was seen drinking alcohol and shooting a gun across a walking path near other campground guests.

According to deputies, Vaught allegedly pointed his gun at another camper when he was confronted.

When deputies arrived at the scene, Vaught was arrested for brandishing a firearm and negligent discharge of a firearm.

Two semi-automatic weapons were seized along with spent ammunition casings.

No further information was released by investigators.

