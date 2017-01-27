Mudslide closes Galice Road

Josephine County, Ore.- Galice Road in Josephine County is closed at the 11.5 mile marker after a mudslide blocked both lanes.
The slide happened Friday as a result of the recent heavy rains and oversaturation of the ground.
“Due to the extremely active nature of this slide and the possibility of debris falling to the road, Galice Road will be closed to thru traffic,” Josephine County Public Works wrote in a press release.
Public Works will be monitoring the slide. When it is deemed stable and safe, a clean-up crew will be sent to the area.