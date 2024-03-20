BLM & Nature Conservancy 38th Spring Hike Series

MEDFORD, Ore.- BLM and The Nature Conservancy are hosting free guided hikes of Upper and Lower Table Rock starting April 6th.

Kyle Sullivan, Public Affairs Specialist for the Medford District of BLM, says this is the 38th year they’ve collaborated with The Nature Conservancy to present a Spring Hike Series to the public. Sullivan says the folks leading these hikes have a lot of knowledge to share on topics like botany, archeology, geology and more. He says the two agencies have a long history of co-managing the Table Rock and they can help educate and engage the public on the beauty of the outdoors.

“It’s really an ecologically significant area and the Table Rocks are one of those iconic landscapes features,” Sullivan said, “You know you’re in the Rogue valley when you see the Table Rocks as you’re driving down I5”.

Sullivan says these hikes fill up pretty quickly, so interested folks will want to reserve their spot as soon as possible. You can reserve your spot and find more information on the hikes offered by going to this link. You can also call the BLM Medford District at 541-618-2200 or The Nature Conservancy at 541-708-4990 for more information.

BLM and The Nature Conservancy are hosting the following hikes:

Saturday April 6th at 10:00 am, Lower Table Rock: Mighty Oaks.

Sunday April 7th at 10:00 am, Lower Table Rock: Spring Blooms & Stories Abound.

Saturday April 13th at 9:00 am, Upper Table Rock: Celebrate Nature!

Thursday April 18th at 10:00 am, Lower Table Rock: Uncovering the Botanical Treasures of the Table Rocks.

Saturday April 20th at 8:00 am, Lower Table Rock: For the Early Birds.

Sunday April 21st at 9:00 am, Upper Table Rock: Camp White: The Alcatraz of Boot Camps.

Saturday April 27th at 9:00 am, Lower Table Rock: Go Native!

Sunday April 28th at 1:00 pm, Upper Table Rock: Let’s go to the Table Rocks!/ Vamos a las Table Rocks!

Friday May 3rd at 11:00 am, Upper Table Rock: Bee Dazzled by Bees.

Saturday May 4th at 10:00 am, Upper Table Rock: Bee Dazzled by Bees.

Saturday May 4th at 7:30 pm, Lower Table Rock: City Lights & Celestial Sights.

Sunday May 5th at 9:30 am, Lower Table Rock: Legacy of a Landmark.

Saturday May 11th at 9:00 am, Lower Table Rock Loop Trail: Plein Air Paintout @ the Rocks.

Saturday May 18th at 9:00 am, Upper Table Rock: Layers of Time.

Sunday May 19th at 9:00 am, Lower Table Rock: Bug Out on the Table Rocks.

Saturday June 1st at 8:00 pm, Lower Table Rock Loop Trail: Whooo Comes Out at Night?

