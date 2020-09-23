‘Multi-Agency Resource Center’ opens for wildfire victims

MEDFORD, Ore. – Over two weeks after the Almeda Fire swept through Talent and Phoenix, county officials are opening a “Multi-Agency Resource Center” (MARC) to help local wildfire victims.
The Medford School District is partnering with Jackson County to host the MARC at the old Central Medford High School at 815 S. Oakdale. According to MSD, representatives from FEMA, insurance agencies, city representatives, and the Red Cross will be available seven days a week between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.
The following items would be helpful for visitors to bring if they can:
- Identification with home address, such as a driver’s license or utility bill
- Social Security number
- Name of insurance provider, if insured
Anyone with questions about wildfire relief can call 211 or visit Jackson County Emergency Management online at http://www.jacksoncounty.org/emergency