Multi-vehicle crash shuts down NB I-5

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – A multi-vehicle crash shut down both northbound lanes of Interstate 5 Friday.
According to Rural Metro Fire, two semi-trucks crashed around noon near milepost 71. One of the semis caught fire.
The incident triggered more crashes involving six passenger vehicles in a chain reaction, RMF said.
Rumors that 20 people were injured began to circulate, however, RMF said it appears only five people were hurt. The injuries were non-life threatening.
Both northbound lanes of I-5 had to be shut down, leading to a large delay for travelers. As of 2:45 p.m., the Oregon Department of Transportation estimated the delay could be more than two hours.
For updates, visit http://www.tripcheck.com
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.