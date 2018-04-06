Home
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down NB I-5

Multi-vehicle crash shuts down NB I-5

Local News Top Stories , ,

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – A multi-vehicle crash shut down both northbound lanes of Interstate 5 Friday.

According to Rural Metro Fire, two semi-trucks crashed around noon near milepost 71. One of the semis caught fire.

The incident triggered more crashes involving six passenger vehicles in a chain reaction, RMF said.

Rumors that 20 people were injured began to circulate, however, RMF said it appears only five people were hurt. The injuries were non-life threatening.

Both northbound lanes of I-5 had to be shut down, leading to a large delay for travelers. As of 2:45 p.m., the Oregon Department of Transportation estimated the delay could be more than two hours.

For updates, visit http://www.tripcheck.com

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics