Multiagency fire drill trains teamwork and communication

MEDFORD, Ore.– Several fire trucks outside of a smoking building in south Medford caused quite a stir Monday morning. But it wasn’t an emergency, just a large multiagency fire drill.
Fire agencies are constantly training on their own, working out the kinks when they respond to any type of fire. But in this case, the training is about working with several agencies all at once communicating clearly and quickly to prevent disaster.
“These opportunities are great because we can identify any weaknesses and fix them,” said Medford Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Jason John.
Like many professions, firefighters need practice.
“We’re just like any other athletic sports team,” said Joshua Bowden, Jasonville Fire Department firefighter. “We gotta train and be ready for when our big event comes up.”
And what better way to train for a multiple agency call than with hands-on experience.
“Trying to get everyone to show up and make sure they’re speaking the same language from agencies that don’t train together very often,” said Melissa Cano, public information officer for Medford Fire-Rescue. “So while it’s rare that we can get all of these agencies in one place, it’s all about communication.”
Practicing together in the old Skinner Autoplex in south Medford – generously donated by the Rogue Credit Union – agencies came from Medford, Ashland, Jacksonville and Fire District 5.
Everything used in the situation is real, apart from the actual fire. Every tool, including thermal cameras, used to give crews the edge. However, the equipment stays the same over these three days but new crews come in each day to learn the most important rule – communication.
It’s the one factor that could save a life.
“You look at line of duty deaths across the nation in the fire service, the number one thing attributed to those is communication problems,” said John.
So until that big day comes, this interagency training will continue in order to make sure everyone is well-prepared to act.
“Protect life, property, the environment and make sure we go home safely and everyone else goes home safely,” said Bowden.
The multiagency commercial structure fire drill is set to continue through Wednesday morning.
