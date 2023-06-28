Multiple agencies battle 14-acre grass fire on Roxy Ann Peak

oxy

MEDFORD, Ore. – Multiple agencies responding to a Grass Fire at RPeak in east Medford.

The fire started this morning but crews had a handle on it before noon.

At around 9 a.m. Medford Fire, ODF Southwest, Fire District No. 3 and other agencies, responding to the grass fire on the east side of Roxy Ann Peak.

Firefighters were able to catch the fire at around 14 acres in size.

According to Medford Fire, the fire has been put out and is completely contained.

Medford Fire said the location of the fire was not easy to get to, being on the backside of Roxy Ann.

“Look around in the terrain and you’ll see it’s not super steep,” MFD’s deputy chief of operations Devon Brown said. “But we’ve got a mix of moderate fuels and light flashy fuels which makes fire growth pretty quick. The winds have been in our favor so far today, not a lot of winds, and temperatures have held pretty low so we’re feeling pretty confident with that.”

Prescott Park remains closed as a result of the fire.

Crews have lined the fire completely as mop up work continues.

ODF Southwest said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

