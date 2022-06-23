Multiple agencies battle Josephine County structure fire

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Several fire agencies responded to a large structure fire near Merlin.

Rural Metro Fire said it happened at the 200 block of Hog Creek Road at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

10 units, including crews from Rural Metro Fire, Josephine County, Grants Pass Fire-Rescue and the Oregon Department of Forestry were all on scene.

Crews worked to battle flames while also battling one of the warmest days of the year so far. Rural Metro said two of its firefighters were treated at the scene for heat exhaustion.

The fire was fully controlled about five hours later.

The fire did get to surrounding vegetation, but was kept minimal and posed no threat to neighbors.

Firefighters say this is because of the extensive “defensible space” work the property owner did over the spring.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire and the cause is under investigation.