Multiple arrests after Portland May Day riot

PORTLAND, Ore. – A planned peaceful May Day march in Portland turned violent when self-described anarchists began to throw objects at police and officers fired non-lethal weapons back.
Police eventually canceled the march as tensions escalated, according to KGW-TV.
Officers said protesters began throwing smoke bombs and other objects at police around 4:10 p.m.
At around 5:00 p.m., the Portland Police Bureau tweeted, “Anarchists have destroyed a police car, damaging numerous windows & property, starting fires, attacking police. #MayDayPDX”
In a separate tweet police called the march a riot due to the violence, which officers said included Molotov cocktails thrown by protesters.
Numerous people were detained and at least three were arrested.
PPD said criminal act committed during the riot will be investigated.
More details, including the exact number of arrests, will be shared by law enforcement later on in the evening.