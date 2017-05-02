Lake of the Woods Resort opens

Klamath County, Oregon – The first of May also marks the first day of the season at Lake of the Woods Resort.
Barry Weinstein of Reno has already caught some good memories at Lake of the Woods.
“So far, it’s great,” said Weinstein, hoisting a hefty trout. “Very pleased.”
Monday marked opening day at the resort, and General Manager George Gregory was busy preparing for more than 40,000 guests. “Over the next few weeks we’ll be getting the campgrounds open, and just trying to get things ready for what we know is going to be a busy summer season.”
Restaurant owner Eric Peterson says the kitchen at the main lodge has been beefed up for efficiency. “We’ve tried to keep up with the growing masses of people that are coming up here. So we’ve got a new oven that we’ve done, which allows us to do our barbecues that we do on Saturday nights.”
Peterson notes that not all of the visitors to Lake of the Woods come from Medford or Klamath Falls. “I’ve had people that have come here from Europe to vacation, all over the country.”
The resort will resume Saturday barbecues and live music in mid-June.
But nature remains the biggest draw.
“The lake was just recently stocked with a thousand trophy trout,” said Gregory. “Fishing is very good at the moment.”
And Barry Weinstein agrees. “I think it’s great. It’s beautiful, fishing looks to be pretty good, we like it – the weather’s gorgeous – we’ll be coming back.”
You can find more information online: www.lakeofthewoodsresort.com