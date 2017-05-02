Home
Lake of the Woods Resort opens

Lake of the Woods Resort opens

Regional

Klamath County, Oregon – The first of May also marks the first day of the season at Lake of the Woods Resort.

Barry Weinstein of Reno has already caught some good memories at Lake of the Woods.

“So far, it’s great,” said Weinstein, hoisting a hefty trout. “Very pleased.”

Monday marked opening day at the resort, and General Manager George Gregory was busy preparing for more than 40,000 guests.  “Over the next few weeks we’ll be getting the campgrounds open, and just trying to get things ready for what we know is going to be a busy summer season.”

Restaurant owner Eric Peterson says the kitchen at the main lodge has been beefed up for efficiency.  “We’ve tried to keep up with the growing masses of people that are coming up here.  So we’ve got a new oven that we’ve done, which allows us to do our barbecues that we do on Saturday nights.”

Peterson notes that not all of the visitors to Lake of the Woods come from Medford or Klamath Falls.  “I’ve had people that have come here from Europe to vacation, all over the country.”

The resort will resume Saturday barbecues and live music in mid-June.

But nature remains the biggest draw.

“The lake was just recently stocked with a thousand trophy trout,” said Gregory. “Fishing is very good at the moment.”

And Barry Weinstein agrees.  “I think it’s great.  It’s beautiful, fishing looks to be pretty good, we like it – the weather’s gorgeous – we’ll be coming back.”

You can find more information online:  www.lakeofthewoodsresort.com

Lyle Ahrens

KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s.  He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful. 

He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand.  A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer.  In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.

“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain.  Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.

When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics