Multiple fatalities reported in San Jose rail yard shooting

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO/CNN) – Law enforcement agencies are at the scene of a fatal shooting near a Valley Transportation Authority control center in San Jose, California.
The Santa Clara Sheriff’s Department said multiple people have died, including the suspect.
Deputy Russell Davis said, “Multiple deputies, including surrounding law enforcement agencies, arrived to the scene for an active shooter investigation. The information I can tell you right now is very preliminary. I can confirm with you right now that we do have multiple victims and we have multiple casualties at this point. I can’t confirm the exact number of injuries and fatalities, but I will tell you that there are multiple injuries and multiple fatalities in this case.”
Valley Transportation Authority said service has not been impacted.
California Governor Gavin Newsom said he is in close contact with local law enforcement.