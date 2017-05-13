Multiple shark sightings off southern California coast

Dana Point, Calif. – Parts of southern California are under a shark advisory after a sightings Wednesday and Thursday
This was the scene Wednesday off the coast of Dana Point in southern Orange County.
Approximately 15 great white sharks were spotted in the waters off Capistrano Beach.
People were asked to leave the water.
Later that day, another group of great whites was spotted off the coast of Long Beach.
That city’s fire department warned beachgoers to enter the water at their own risk.
Last month, a 33-year-old woman was attacked by a shark while swimming off a state beach in San Diego County.