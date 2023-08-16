Multnomah County reports suspected heat-related death

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) — Multnomah County on Tuesday reported its first suspected heat-related death amid a heat wave in Portland that has produced multiple days of triple-digit temperatures.

The county medical examiner’s office is investigating the death of someone found in Southeast Portland when temperatures were recorded at roughly 106 degrees. Right now the death is still considered a “preliminary suspected case,” and further tests will determine whether it was indeed heat-related.

Both the Portland International Airport and Pearson Field Airport in Vancouver recorded highs of 108 degrees on Monday. Troutdale was even hotter, climbing to 110 degrees.

“This is a deadly level of heat that we’re experiencing right now,” said Brendon Haggerty, the Healthy Homes and Communities Manager for Multnomah County Health. “Every one of these deaths hits hard. Because we know they’re preventable.”

Haggerty said he believes everyone exposed to sustained heat of this intensity — everyone is at risk.

“When I look at emergency department visits we see young people coming in, people who are exposed on the job, also a lot of older adults who might not think that they’re vulnerable but we’re all susceptible to heat illness,” said Haggerty.

Portland and Multnomah County each declared a state of emergency for extreme heat this week, opening three daytime cooling centers on Monday that were opened again Tuesday.

“You can soak your feet in hot water, spray yourself in front of a fan,” suggested Haggerty. “That really helps, it does the same thing as sweat does, it removes heat from your skin.”

Multnomah County counted at least five heat-related deaths last year. The year prior, during an unprecedented heat dome event, at least 54 people died in Multnomah County alone. According to a report released by the county, most of those who died were older, lived alone and had no air conditioning. Most of the victims were white and most were male.