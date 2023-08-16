‘Head Fire’ in Siskiyou County triggers evacuation orders

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Wildfires are triggering evacuation orders in Northern California.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday night, the “Head Fire” led to the following evacuation orders:

Zone SIS-1236 (south of Hamburg)

Zone SIS-1120 (East of Horse Creek Road)

Zone SIS-1117 (South of California Highway-96)

Zone SIS-1007 (North of California Highway-96)

Zone SIS-1233 (South Forest Route 46n64)

The following zones are under evacuation warnings due to the Head Fire:

Zone SIS-1010 (North of Highway 96)

Zone SIS-1123 (South of Highway 96)

Zone SIS-3502 (North of Hi-You Gulch Road, Mcadam Creek Road)

Zone SIS-2007 (North of Fort Jones Road)

Zone SIS-2004 (North of Scott River Road)

Zone SIS-2001 (South of Scott River Road, Scott Bar Mountain Lookout Road)

Zone SIS-1233 (South of Forest Route 44n04)

Zone SIS-1230-A (North of Elk Creek Road)

Zone SIS-1230-B (South of Cougar Creek)

Zone SIS-1114 (North of Grider Ridger, China Grade Road)

Zone SIS-1004 (North of Highway 96)

Zone SIS-1212 (South of Forest Route 45n19)

Zone SIS-1316 (West of Wrights Lake Road)

The U.S. Forest Service said firefighters worked throughout the night on the Head Fire, which was last reported to cover over 2,700 acres. Fire behavior reportedly decreased overnight and a Type 1 Incident Management Team has been ordered for the incident.

In addition to the Head Fire evacuation orders, an evacuation warning was issued Wednesday for people near the Ash Fire in “Zone SIS-3303” north of Highway 96.

Other lightning-caused fires in the area include the 50-acre Elliot Fire north of Dillon Creek Campground near Pony Creek, the five-acre Malone Fire in the Malone Creek drainage off Elk Creek, and the 10-15-acre Titus Fire south of Norcross Campground in the Marble Mountain Wilderness.

There have been additional small fires in the Salmon/Scott River District, but the largest was estimated to be about ¾ of an acre in size.

An evacuation shelter is available at the Kahtishraam Wellness Center located at 1403 Kahtishraam in Yreka. Another is open at the Karuk Wellness Center in Happy Camp at 357 Jacobs Way.

Visit community.zonehaven.com for current evacuation zone statuses.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.