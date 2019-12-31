Murder investigation underway in North Bend

NORTH BEND, Ore. – A woman was found dead after an apparent stabbing in North Bend.
The Coos County District Attorney’s Office said on the morning of December 30, someone called 9-1-1 to report a stabbing in the 2500 block of Ash Street in North Bend.
When first responders arrived at the address, they found a 58-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the woman will not be released until her family has been notified.
25-year-old Alexis Marie Berquist was arrested at the scene, prosecutors said. She was lodged in the Coos County Jail charged with second-degree murder.
Anyone with further information about the incident is asked to call the North Bend Police Department.