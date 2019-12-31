Climber rescued after falling 500 feet on Mt. Hood

MT. HOOD, Ore. (KATU) – A 16-year-old mountain climber had to be rescued after he fell on Oregon’s Mount Hood.
Authorities say he fell about 500 feet from the Pearly Gates area just below the summit down to Devil’s Kitchen.
He injured his leg in the process.
The call came in around 9:00 a.m. Monday, but the first rescuers didn’t reach him until 1:00 p.m.
Search and rescue teams brought him off the mountain to a waiting ambulance Monday afternoon.
Lieutenant Brian Jensen with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said, “This is a mountain, it’s a technical mountain, this isn’t a Sunday stroll. It’s inherently dangerous and you know, going up there you need to have the proper skill set and the proper equipment to do so safely and doing so with anything less than that can, it can be dangerous.”
Portland Mountain Rescue, Hood River Crag Rats and American Medical Response participated in the rescue