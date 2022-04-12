Murder trial of romance novelist Nancy Brophy continues

Newsroom Staff
Posted by Newsroom Staff April 12, 2022

WATCH: On day six of the murder trial of Nancy Brophy, the state will continue to call witnesses to the stand. Nancy Brophy is accused of shooting and killing her husband, Dan Brophy, at the Oregon Culinary Institute in 2018.

