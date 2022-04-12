Murder trial of romance novelist Nancy Brophy continues Posted by Newsroom Staff April 12, 2022 WATCH: On day six of the murder trial of Nancy Brophy, the state will continue to call witnesses to the stand. Nancy Brophy is accused of shooting and killing her husband, Dan Brophy, at the Oregon Culinary Institute in 2018. Leave a Comment:Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines » Tags: crime Dan Brophy Nancy Brophy Newsroom Staff April 12, 2022 Previous Article Consumer price inflation hit 40-year high in March Next Article Medford police identify fatal crash victim