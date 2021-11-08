Mushroom picker reported missing in Coos County

COOS COUNTY, Ore. – A man went missing in rural Coos County Monday.

Deputies said on November 7, 77-year-old Jessie Valle went mushroom picking off Weaver Ridge Road outside of Myrtle Point. He was with some friends, but he reportedly walked off on his own to check an area for mushrooms. He hasn’t been seen since.

The Coos County Sheriff’s Office and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are actively searching for Valle.

He was last seen wearing a black ball cap, a black coat and blue jeans.

If you see Valle, call the Coos County Sheriff’s Office at 541-396-2106.