N.Y. Governor Andrew Cuomo announces resignation

ALBANY, NY (NBC) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is resigning after the state’s attorney general released a report last week concluding he sexually harassed multiple women. It Also cited a toxic workplace where such behavior was tolerated.
Cuomo’s lawyer, Rita Glavin, held a press conference Tuesday criticizing that report. She claims it is not independent and is full of misinformation. She said, “The report, as I’ve said before, contains errors and it omits key evidence. It admitted evidence that undermined the narrative that began in day one on this investigation. This was not about an independent review of the allegations in the circumstances surrounding them. From day one, this was about building a case against Governor Cuomo. The investigators, if you go through the report with a discerning eye and give it the scrutiny that it deserves, it failed to collect relevant evidence.”
Glavin also blamed the media’s coverage of the allegations against Cuomo for contributing to the investigators acting as “judge and jury.”
He says he will resign in two weeks.
Prior to Cuomo’s announcement Tuesday, New York lawmakers were preparing to impeach him.