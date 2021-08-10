West Nile virus detected in Jackson County

WHITE CITY, Ore. – West Nile virus has been found in mosquitos in Jackson County this summer.
Jackson County Vector Control said the virus was detected from samples taken west of White City on August 4.
West Nile virus has been detected for years in the county, with the last known local human case of the disease occurring in 2005.
“Most people who become infected with West Nile virus do not become sick. Some may develop mild flu-like symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches, and occasionally swollen lymph glands or rash. In some cases, West Nile may cause encephalitis, or inflammation of the brain,” said Jackson Baures, Jackson County Public Health Division Manager, “individuals with severe or unusual headaches should seek medical care as soon as possible.
With the positive test result, Jackson County Vector Control is urging everyone to reduce possible mosquito breeding grounds and take proper precautions against getting bitten.