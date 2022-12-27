N.Y. restaurant covered in ice

HAMBURG, N.Y. (NBC) – Bitter cold and the recent blizzard left one New York restaurant encased in ice.

Arctic temps, blizzard conditions and the spray from Lake Erie encased Hoak’s Lakeshore Restaurant in Hamburg, New York.

Restaurant owner Kevin Hoak said the storm started building icicles on the building Friday and the ice just kept forming throughout the storm.

Just south of Buffalo, Hamburg and the entire western New York region is one of the hardest hit areas from the massive winter storm that swept across much of the country last week.

Hoak said it is too early to tell what damage the ice has caused to the building.

“I guess we won’t know [about damages to the restaurant] until it melts,” he said. “It’s pretty heavy. That’s what I’m nervous about. But nothing broke. No windows broke. No leaks. And we have just had a new floor put in and none of that was touched. So right now we’re good, the only problem is the parking lot got beat up pretty bad.”