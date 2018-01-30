Names released in fatal Hwy. 140 crash

White City, Ore.- Oregon State Police released new information Tuesday in the crash that claimed the life of a seven year old child.
A preliminary investigation shows 23-year-old Devyn Baldovino was driving his truck east on Highway 140 when he rear ended a car being driven by Jordan Bailey, 29. Bailey was also driving east on Highway 140, but had slowed to turn left on Lakeview Drive.
In addition to the driver, three children were in the car. A seven-year-old passenger was riding in the back of the car and pronounced dead at the scene. The other two children, ages two and 14, were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.
Baldovino wasn’t hurt.
While Oregon State Police are continuing to investigate the case, troopers say distracted driving is being looked at as a cause for the crash.