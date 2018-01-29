Hwy 140 crash claims life of young girl

WHITE CITY, Ore — First responders were called to Highway 140 and Lakeview Drive around 6:30 Monday evening.
Police say a car was stopped, waiting to turn left onto Lakeview Drive, when a pickup truck hit them from behind.
A seven-year-old girl was killed in the crash.
“There has been a fatality. The vehicle that got rear-ended had three children inside the vehicle, one of those children is deceased,” said Sgt. Stephanie Bigman with the Oregon State Police.
At this point, police haven’t made any arrests or citations. Troopers say the investigation is ongoing.