Nashville explosion an ‘intentional act,’ police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/NBC) – Police in Nashville, Tennessee said an explosion Christmas morning was an “intentional act.”
Photos from the fire department show debris and trees down as well as windows blown out in nearby buildings.
The explosion happened around 6:30 Friday morning on Second Avenue downtown.
Police said the explosion is linked to a recreational vehicle.
Three people were taken to a hospital. None of the injuries are considered serious.
Nashville Mayor John Cooper said it looks like a bomb went off.
“There is a whole lot of broken glass and then there’s some broken water mains which adds to the drama of the picture to be sure,” Mayor Cooper said. “And so it looks like a bomb went off on Second Avenue, an explosion I should say.”
Metro Nashville Police, the FBI, and ATF are investigating.