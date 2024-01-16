GRANTS PASS, Ore. – January 16th was National Kombucha Day.

This popular fermented drink has been enjoyed around the world for 1000’s of years.

Willie Kennon, owner and brewer of the award-winning Rogue Kombucha in Grants Pass, shares some kombucha knowledge.

He says that kombucha consists of SCOBY, a symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast that ferments and creates probiotics and is eventually added to a sweet tea concentrate.

But Kombucha isn’t just for drinking. The versatile SCOBY can be used to make everything from sourdough bread, cosmetics, and even vegan leather.

Willie Kennon said, “I think over the next five years you’re gonna see a lot of very unique products coming out with not only the kombucha brew itself but just, you know, byproducts of kombucha.”

Kennon advocates Kombucha as the healthier alternative to soda and emphasizes the importance of organic ingredients.

If you’re looking to brew your own homemade Kombucha, Kennon says steady temperatures, filtered water, and tasting along the way are all key to creating a delicious booch without the harsh, vinegary bite.

