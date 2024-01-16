Missing man from Chiloquin found dead

CHILOQUIN, Ore. – A missing man from Chiloquin was found dead on Monday.
We previously reported that 54-year-old Cory Lane Alexander and his one-year-old chocolate lab were reported missing Saturday night.
The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office says he was found dead Monday afternoon.
Deputies located Alexander’s body about one and a half miles away from his vehicle, which was found two days prior.
A death investigation is now underway.
Alexander’s dog was also found alive and was returned to his family.
© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.