Nationwide walkouts protest inaction on guns

(NBC News) – Students walked out of schools across the country Wednesday to show their support for tougher gun laws.
The walkouts came exactly one month after 17 people were killed when a gunman opened fire inside Parkland, Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
The first 10 a.m. protests lasted 17 minutes, one minute for each of the Parkland victims.
Organizers said the purpose was to highlight “Congress’ inaction against the gun violence plaguing our schools and neighborhoods.”
An estimated 185,000 people in 50 states were expected to join the walkout, with around 3,100 schools planning to participate, an organizer with the Women’s March told NBC News.
Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2HzfwgC