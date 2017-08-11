Nature themed mural planned for Ashland intersection

Ashland, Ore — A group of neighbors in Ashland are looking to beautify their street, and they just got the okay from the city.
Residents near the intersection of Faith and Wine in South Ashland want to paint a nature-themed mural on their street.
After support from more than 80-percent of the community, the city gave it’s approval.
“That says a lot about the community itself and the interest that we have and sharing time together and we’ve had a lot of people signing petitions to do this, people have been really showing their support,” said Sarah Kresiman, a resident of Faith Avenue and Wine Street.
The street will be closedAaugust 26 & 27th for painting and a block party. Kreisman says volunteers are needed. There is also a gofundme.com account at https://www.gofundme.com/faith-and-wine-street-mural to help raise money for mural expenses.
If you’d like to help you can contact Sarah Kreisman at [email protected] or 541-324-6263.