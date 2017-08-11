Home
Nature themed mural planned for Ashland intersection

Nature themed mural planned for Ashland intersection

Local News Top Stories

Ashland, Ore — A group of neighbors in Ashland are looking to beautify their street, and they just got the okay from the city.

Residents near the intersection of Faith and Wine in South Ashland want to paint a nature-themed mural on their street.

After support from more than 80-percent of the community, the city gave it’s approval.

“That says a lot about the community itself and the interest that we have and sharing time together and we’ve had a lot of people signing petitions to do this, people have been really showing their support,” said Sarah Kresiman, a resident of Faith Avenue and Wine Street.

The street will be closedAaugust 26 & 27th for painting and a block party. Kreisman says volunteers are needed. There is also a gofundme.com account at https://www.gofundme.com/faith-and-wine-street-mural to help raise money for mural expenses.

If you’d like to help you can contact Sarah Kreisman at [email protected] or 541-324-6263.

Matt Jordan

NBC5 News reporter and weather forecaster Matt Jordan is a native Oregonian, born in Junction City.

He earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Oregon. Before joining NBC5 News, Matt spent a year in Alexandria, Louisiana as a reporter and anchor for KALB News. Matt was also a production assistant at KEZI 9 News in Eugene and an intern at CNN.

In addition to being passionate about news, Matt loves his Ducks and the outdoors. He also plays guitar and is a huge Jimi Hendrix fan.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics