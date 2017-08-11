Sen. Wyden comments on North Korea tensions

Portland, Ore. (KPTV/CNN) – Growing tensions between the United States and North Korea are becoming a hot topic at Congressional town halls nationwide.
At a Thursday town hall in Portland, Democratic Senator Ron Wyden was asked about the North Korea crisis and what he hopes can be done.
Here’s what he had to say:
“My sense is what’s needed is a clear and sober and tough policy because we are dealing with an individual who clearly is prepared to be extremely belligerent, and what I want to do is make sure that our interests are protected and, to me, the next logical step would be to up the sanctions and particularly focus on the Chinese and some areas like the banking practices.”
Wyden’s comments come after President Trump reiterated his bellicose warning to North Korea Thursday, saying this threat to unleash “fire and fury” on the isolationist country may not have gone far enough.
Pres. Trump has said past presidents have not done enough to take on North Korea.