Naumes facility evacuated near Oroville Dam

Medford, Ore., — Several Naumes employees were among the thousands of people who had to evacuate Sunday night.

The Medford based company has an over 1,000 square foot cold storage warehouse and packing plant near the Feather River.

The facility was shut off and on lock down until just a few hours ago.

“We store a number of products there but had to shut down everything, all the electrical and seal everything up in case of flooding from the Oroville Dam overflow.” said Vice President, Laura Naumes.

Naumes said they knew it could be a possibility and were prepared for the evacuation.

That facility has flooded twice before.

Some employees are already back and opening the warehouse, it should be fully back up and running by tomorrow.

