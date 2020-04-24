Navy leader calls for reinstatement of Captain Brett Crozier

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – The head of the U.S. Navy is recommending the branch re-instate the commander of the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt.
Earlier this month Captain Brett Crozier was fired and removed from the ship.
Crozier had written an email to Navy leadership alerting them of the coronavirus concerns onboard. He requested the sailors be immediately allowed to quarantine off the ship.
The former Acting Navy Secretary said Crozier used poor judgment by sending the warning to more than 20 people.
But now, the chief of naval operations says Captain Crozier should be re-instated after an investigation.
The defense secretary said he’s not prepared to accept the recommendation right now.