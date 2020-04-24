Curry County fisherman drowns in Rogue River

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. – A Gold Beach man drowned in the Rogue River Thursday.
The Curry County Sheriff’s Office said on April 23, 2020, 53-year-old Harold Helton launched his boat off a gravel bar at Huntly Park in Curry County. He was supposed to pick up his fishing partner around a bend in the river. However, he never arrived.
Eventually, Helton’s fishing partner noticed the boat spinning in circles with nobody on board.
9-1-1 was called and multiple agencies came to help find Helton. However, he wasn’t found before darkness fell.
On Friday morning, search and rescue divers scoured the area. At 8:44 a.m., they found Helton at the bottom of the river and brought his body back to the surface.
Helton’s family has been notified about the death.
Deputies released no further information.