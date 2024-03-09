Near record visits to Oregon State Parks in 2023

If you’re getting ready for our camping season, you’re not the only one.

Oregon Parks and Recs saw almost record high visitation levels last year, and it’s expected to carry over to this year.

In 2023 Oregon parks saw 52.2 million day-use visitors. That’s just short of the 2021 record high of 53 million visitors. Plus, it was the fourth busiest year for camping ever.

Stefanie Knowlton, Public Information Officer at Oregon Parks & Rec said, “We have seen kind of a sustained higher levels of visitation since the pandemic and I do think that people are discovering the outdoors and just really enjoying what it has to offer and we’re seeing them continue to come back year over year.”

Southern Oregon zone Harris Beach State Park took the top spot for visitors in all of Oregon last year.

With all the extra business, Oregon Parks and Rec has taken applications for 250 more rangers system-wide to keep up with all the guests.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.