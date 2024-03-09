“DINO-LIGHT” show coming to Ross Ragland in Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — The prehistoric age is going futuristic for an upcoming show at the Ross Ragland Theater.

Lightwire Theater is presenting DINO-LIGHT. It’s a glow-in-the-dark story of adventure, self-discovery, and of course dinosaurs. The show itself combines dance and puppetry as well as some cool light displays.

Artistic director for Lightwire Theater, Ian Carney, said, “The technology is called electroluminescent wire or EL wire or L wire for short. It is a phosphorus-based wire, so a copper wire with phosphorus sprayed on it and a gel coating, PVC coating basically around it. That’s what gives us its different colors.”

Lightwire Theater will be in Klamath Falls on April 4 and the show starts at 6:00pm. It is only in town for one day so make sure to buy your tickets at the Ross Ragland Theater website.

