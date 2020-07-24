Nearly half of laid-off Americans believe job loss is permanent

CHICAGO, Ill. (NBC) – Nearly half of Americans affected by a layoff during the coronavirus pandemic now believe those jobs are never coming back.
47% of Americans polled think that jobs lost are definitely or probably gone forever, according to the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
The number represents a sharp change from April when 78% of people in a household with a pandemic job loss thought the setback was temporary.
According to the AP, that means roughly 10 million people will need new employers, and maybe new professions.