Nearly half of laid-off Americans believe job loss is permanent

CHICAGO, Ill. (NBC) – Nearly half of Americans affected by a layoff during the coronavirus pandemic now believe those jobs are never coming back.

47% of Americans polled think that jobs lost are definitely or probably gone forever, according to the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

The number represents a sharp change from April when 78% of people in a household with a pandemic job loss thought the setback was temporary.

According to the AP, that means roughly 10 million people will need new employers, and maybe new professions.

