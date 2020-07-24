Home
Douglas County wildfire stopped at 15 acres

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – Investigators are trying to determine what caused a 15-acre fire to start about four miles south of Winston in Douglas County.

The Rice Creek Road Fire broke out around 3:40 Thursday afternoon and quickly started moving up a hillside.

The Douglas Forest Protective Association said strong winds and debris from a winter storm made for a bit of a challenge.

Bulldozers and helicopters were brought in to create lines around the fire and crews worked overnight to secure a line around the fire.

