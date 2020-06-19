‘Nestle’ the otter passes away at Wildlife Images

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A local wildlife rehabilitation facility is mourning the death of one of their “animal ambassadors.”
Wildlife Images Rehabilitation & Education Center is a Southern Oregon-based non-profit that was started in 1981 by renowned wildlife rehabilitator J. David Siddon. Ever since its founding, Wildlife Images has worked to provide care for sick and orphaned wildlife.
To better spread the message of wildlife conservation, Wildlife Images has “animal ambassadors” the public can view. Recently, one of these ambassadors passed away.
Nestle the North American river otter was an animal actress in Hollywood before she retired to Wildlife Images in 2011. She seemed to enjoy the limelight at the park’s Critter Creek until recently when she started to lose her appetite and had trouble breathing. She didn’t respond to treatment and her condition got worse, according to Wildlife Images. Through consultation with veterinarians, the park decided the most humane option would be to euthanize Nestle. She was 17 years old.
Wildlife Images said, “In memorial to Nestle and her impact on guests as an educational Animal Ambassador, we invite guests to continue visiting Critter Creek. Members of the community wishing to make a gift in Nestle’s honor are asked to use the donation allocation “Nestle Memorial Fund.” All donations will go to ensure the Animal Ambassadors at Wildlife Images have the best quality of life and continue to inspire children and adults alike.”