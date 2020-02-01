New coronavirus case confirmed in the Bay Area

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. – A man living in Santa Clara County has tested positive for the new coronavirus traced back to Wuhan, China.
The Centers for Disease Control said this is the seventh confirmed case of novel coronavirus infection in the United States.
“We understand that this news may be concerning, but based on what we know today, the risk to residents of our community remains low,” said Dr. Sara Cody, Health Officer, Santa Clara County. “This news is not unexpected. Santa Clara County has the largest population in the Bay Area, and many of our residents travel for both personal and business reasons.”
Investigators said the man recently traveled to Wuhan and became ill when he came back home. He was never sick enough to require hospitalization. He’s currently in stable condition and resting at home. The only time he left his home was to seek treatment at a local clinic.