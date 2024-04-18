AAA expect gas prices to drop over summer

As temperatures heat up this spring, AAA is cautioning drivers to expect high gas prices.

AAA says the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, as well as seasonal factors like refinery maintenance and the switchover to summer blend fuel continue to send gas prices higher.

This week the national average gained another 3 cents, up to $3.64.

In California the average price for a tank of gas is $5.45. Meanwhile, in Oregon, gas is up 2 cents bringing the average up to $4.44 per gallon.

AAA Oregon Director of Government and Public Affairs, Marie Dodds says the price at the pump should settle down at some point.

“Things will settle down. Will it be tomorrow? Probably not. Will it be in a couple of weeks? Maybe not then either. But yes, gas prices will settle down, and most likely it will happen sometime next month or over the summer,” Dodds explained.

AAA suggests using cell phone apps to compare and find the cheapest gas prices.

